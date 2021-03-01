JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc Purchases 14,439 Shares

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 14,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $76,093.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,499 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,669.13.

On Monday, February 22nd, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 13,880 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,863.60.

On Friday, February 19th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 20,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 194 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $919.56.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 25 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $109.75.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 25 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 251 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051.69.

On Monday, January 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $972.50.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $935.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $907.50.

JMP traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $5.70. 163,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. JMP Group LLC has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

