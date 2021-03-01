John L. Harper Sells 20,000 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,693,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 722.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 247.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

