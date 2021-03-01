Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 295,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,963,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 295,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137,400. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

