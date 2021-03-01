Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 77,557 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,949,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.77. The company had a trading volume of 55,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,814. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

