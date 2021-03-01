Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 240,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,863,679. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

