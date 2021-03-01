Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.90

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 28569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,053 shares of company stock worth $1,070,030. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

