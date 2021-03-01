Joshua Harris Sells 1,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Joshua Harris sold 186,363 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $9,547,376.49.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Joshua Harris sold 34,100 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,739,782.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Joshua Harris sold 159,354 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $8,192,389.14.

On Friday, February 12th, Joshua Harris sold 112,943 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $5,789,458.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $14,117,140.80.

On Friday, February 5th, Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,452,891.50.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 756,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,975. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

