Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Joyce’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.97.

Get Joyce alerts:

Joyce Company Profile

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Joyce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joyce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.