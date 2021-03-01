Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Joyce’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.97.
Joyce Company Profile
