JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $12.95 on Monday. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

