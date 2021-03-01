JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $209.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $9.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.69. 16,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,190. Five9 has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average of $151.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at $38,200,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

