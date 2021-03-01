JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $147.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $154.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

