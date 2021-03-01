JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.
Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $17.89 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.
