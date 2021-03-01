JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $17.89 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

