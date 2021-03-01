JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGESY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of AGESY traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.89. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

