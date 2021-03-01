JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nordea Equity Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of ALFVY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.16. 15,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,574. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $32.40.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

