JUIICE Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 98.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, JUIICE has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One JUIICE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $315.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (JUI) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

JUIICE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

