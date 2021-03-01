Jumia Technologies AG Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Jumia Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). William Blair also issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $44.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.