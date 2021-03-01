Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Invests $8.13 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 187,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,000. Dynatrace makes up about 4.0% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,968,025 shares of company stock worth $440,806,421 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

NYSE DT opened at $49.76 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 177.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.