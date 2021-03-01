Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Up 533.1% in February

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 533.1% from the January 28th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Jupiter Wellness as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:JUPW opened at $5.30 on Monday. Jupiter Wellness has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

