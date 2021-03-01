Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) PT Raised to $2.50

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 37.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.07.

Shares of NYSE JE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,802. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Just Energy Group by 936.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

