Just Group (LON:JUST) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.05

Just Group plc (LON:JUST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 94.05 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 93.83 ($1.23), with a volume of 144558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.45 ($1.18).

Several research analysts have issued reports on JUST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Just Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £968.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.14.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

