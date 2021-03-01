Just Group (LON:JUST) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.05

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Just Group plc (LON:JUST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 94.05 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 93.83 ($1.23), with a volume of 144558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.45 ($1.18).

Several research analysts have issued reports on JUST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Just Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £968.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.14.

About Just Group (LON:JUST)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.