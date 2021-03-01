JUST (JST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $182.24 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $106.73 million and approximately $182.24 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.85 or 0.00505558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00071493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00076795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.17 or 0.00446585 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.