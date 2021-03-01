JustBet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $623,079.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $406,162.42 and approximately $623,079.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00511575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00071442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00076995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.00450160 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.