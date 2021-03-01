Juventus Fan Token Trading Down 5.6% This Week (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $12.71 million and $1.77 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $9.66 or 0.00019782 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00518182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00072402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00077228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00076693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.19 or 0.00459016 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars.

