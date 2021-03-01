K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.93

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.93 and traded as high as C$39.00. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$38.50, with a volume of 15,113 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

The company has a market cap of C$408.25 million and a PE ratio of 106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

