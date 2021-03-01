Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.89

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $177.89 and last traded at $177.89, with a volume of 422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kadant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $732,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $745,321.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 63.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kadant by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

