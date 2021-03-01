Kal Atwal Sells 519 Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total transaction of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,910 ($24.95) on Monday. WH Smith PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,110 ($27.57). The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,645.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,333.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,763.83 ($23.04).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

