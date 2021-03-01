Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce sales of $26.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.30 million. Kamada posted sales of $33.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $101.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,644,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 390,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kamada by 143,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 140,741 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

