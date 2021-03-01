Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Gap Down to $55.88

Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.88, but opened at $51.37. Kaman shares last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 10,009 shares changing hands.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,622.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kaman by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

