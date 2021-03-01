Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the January 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KAO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAOOY opened at $13.43 on Monday. KAO has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

