KARMA Price Up 383.1% Over Last Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. KARMA has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KARMA has traded up 383.1% against the dollar. One KARMA token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004491 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000126 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00085493 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.