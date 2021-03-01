Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.61

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 49670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,514,783.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.