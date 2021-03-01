Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of KPCPY stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $18.39. 23,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. Kasikornbank Public has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $19.82.
About Kasikornbank Public
