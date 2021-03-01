Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Update

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kaya stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,721. Kaya has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Get Kaya alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Kaya in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Kaya Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc, engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.