KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $648.34

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 648.34 ($8.47) and traded as high as GBX 849.40 ($11.10). KAZ Minerals shares last traded at GBX 848.20 ($11.08), with a volume of 702,794 shares trading hands.

KAZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 596.43 ($7.79).

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. The company has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 780.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 648.34.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

