KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.63. 12,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,061. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,894,000. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in KBR by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after buying an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in KBR by 857.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 629,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

