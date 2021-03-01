KDI Capital Partners LLC Sells 54 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KDI Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.8% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,092.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,236.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,205.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

