Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Sells $23,120.00 in Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $23,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KRNY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.61. 29,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $977.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.74. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.