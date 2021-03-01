Keep3rV1 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.39 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for about $258.26 or 0.00528769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $51.65 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00518182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00072402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00077228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00076693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.19 or 0.00459016 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

