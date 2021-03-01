Keep4r Price Hits $5.86 on Top Exchanges (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for approximately $5.86 or 0.00011950 BTC on exchanges. Keep4r has a market cap of $460,862.07 and approximately $66,622.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.24 or 0.00508004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00073420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00077035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.96 or 0.00466668 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.