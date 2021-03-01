Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.07. Kelly Services posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kelly Services by 215.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $818.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $23.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

