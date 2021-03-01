Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of PPRUY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.29. 241,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,039. Kering has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

