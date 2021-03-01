Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $33.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,800,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after buying an additional 511,509 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $1,639,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $11,040,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

