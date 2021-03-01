Kevin Lawrence Sells 1,250 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $81,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

BANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BancFirst by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

