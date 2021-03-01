Keybank National Association OH Acquires 2,508 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $61.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

