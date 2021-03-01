Keybank National Association OH Acquires 95 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,116.05 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,200.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,091.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

