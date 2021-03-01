Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

NYSE ALLY opened at $41.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

