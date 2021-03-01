Keybank National Association OH Buys 3,847 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,402,000 after purchasing an additional 228,297 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $149.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.78. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

