Keybank National Association OH Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,668,000 after buying an additional 310,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,775,000 after buying an additional 818,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,503,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,366,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $145.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.24 and a 200-day moving average of $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $159.46.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,067 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

