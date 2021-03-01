Keybank National Association OH Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $356.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.24 and its 200-day moving average is $333.64. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

