Keybank National Association OH Has $1.79 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $95.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.